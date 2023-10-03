New England Revolution take on the Columbus Crew in conference matchup

Columbus Crew (14-9-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (14-6-10, third in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New England +132, Columbus +184, Draw +260; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution and the Columbus Crew meet in a conference matchup.

The Revolution are 11-4-8 in conference matchups. The Revolution have scored 51 goals while conceding 37 for a +14 goal differential.

The Crew are 10-6-7 in conference games. The Crew are 7-1-0 when they score three or more goals.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has scored nine goals and added eight assists for the Revolution. Mark Anthony Kaye has two assists over the last 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has scored 14 goals with eight assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Crew: 4-3-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Damian Rivera (injured), Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Brandon Bye (injured).

Crew: Sean Zawadzki (injured), Will Sands (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.