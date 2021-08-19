New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati take the field

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

___

