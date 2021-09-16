New England hosts Columbus, aims for 5th straight home victory

Columbus Crew (8-11-6) vs. New England Revolution (17-4-4)
Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -172, Columbus +433, Draw +318; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: New England hosts Columbus aiming for its fifth straight home victory.
The Revolution compiled an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-3-5 in home matches. New England scored 33 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 29.
The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road during the 2020 season. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.
The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Arnor Traustason.
Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.