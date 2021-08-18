New construction planned at site of fire that killed 165

Ashley Builders Group said in a statement on Monday that that construction will start by the end of August on a residential community called Memorial Pointe, The Kentucky Enquirer reported, citing a statement from the builder.

The newspaper reported in November that the builder and some descendants of fire victims resolved a lawsuit over the plans for the property with an agreement that would allow construction to proceed on most of the 80-acre site in Southgate, but reserve the area where the Cabaret Room was located for a permanent memorial to victims.