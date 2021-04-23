New charge added for ex-officer in Columbus police shooting

Adam Coy was indicted in February on murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty charges in the death of 47-year-old Andre Hill. Columbus officials cited incompetence and “gross neglect of duty” when Coy was was fired less than a week after the Dec. 22 shooting.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson said in a statement: “This is an additional charge based on our ongoing investigation, not a superseding charge. Our case is strong and we look forward to trying it in court.”