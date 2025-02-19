Nets face the Cavaliers on 3-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -13; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn heads into a matchup with Cleveland as winners of three straight games.

The Nets are 11-23 in conference matchups. Brooklyn has a 5-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers have gone 29-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.0 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 12.0.

The Nets are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers are shooting 49.8% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 47.8% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is averaging 10.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Nets. Keon Johnson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.6 points and 6.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 99.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 126.4 points, 48.5 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Cam Thomas: out (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (foot), De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Noah Clowney: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (shoulder), Dean Wade: out (knee), Ty Jerome: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.