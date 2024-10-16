Nestor Cortes on track to possibly return to Yankees for World Series

“I think he’s at least a realistic option,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Not saying for sure, but the timeline lines up to where if things go well, he could definitely be an option.”

Cortes is 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA. He could throw batting practice again this weekend, giving the Yankees time to evaluate him before the World Series starts on Oct. 22 or 25.

“He’s got steps to go and he’s got to continue to feel good and bounce back and things like that,” Boone said, “but the way it’s gone to this point has been encouraging.”

New York and Cleveland resume their best-of-seven series on Thursday.

