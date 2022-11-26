Nelson's game-winner lifts Islanders over Blue Jackets 3-2

Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots.

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, Yegor Chinakhov scored and Johnny Gaudreau provided two assists for Columbus, which has lost three of its last four games, all at home. Joonas Korpisalo had 21 saves in his third consecutive loss.