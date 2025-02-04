Nelson and Eastern Michigan host Kent State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -6.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Kent State after Da'Sean Nelson scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan's 61-54 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Flashes are 4-5 in conference play. Kent State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Eastern Michigan makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Kent State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Eastern Michigan gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Eagles. Christian Henry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak is averaging 8.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.