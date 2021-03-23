Nedeljkovic, Hurricanes shut out Blue Jackets 3-0

The Hurricanes, who won eight in a row before their recent three-game slide, have earned at least one point in 11 of their last 12 games.

Skjei got the Hurricanes on the board at 9:13 of the first period, burying the rebound of Sebastian Aho's shot from the blue line.

Fast made it 2-0 at 6:39 of the second with a stick-side tip-in off Brett Pesce's shot. Necas scored at 8:02 of the period.

“They checked tonight and we couldn’t get through it,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “It’s a big part of what they do, and tonight we had trouble getting through it.”

Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves but lost for the fourth time in his last five starts.

ON POINT

Dougie Hamilton assisted on Necas’ goal to extend his point streak to 12 games, the longest by a defenseman in franchise history, topping the record he shared previously with Mark Howe. Hamilton’s point streak is the longest by a defenseman this season. He leads the Hurricanes in assists with 22.

CENTURY MARK

All of Necas’ 100 games have come with the Hurricanes. The Czech native was Carolina’s first pick in the 2017 NHL draft, 12th overall.

ON THE MOVE

Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier went straight from the COVID-19 protocol list to the club’s taxi squad, while the team recalled left wing Mikhail Grigorenko. Texier, a native of France, had four goals and five assists in 30 games this season. His last goal came on Jan. 26, a drought of 22 games, and he last played March 13. Grigorenko has two goals and five assists, but has not played since Feb. 23.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their four-game series Thursday.

