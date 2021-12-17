Nebraska rallies to beat Pitt in NCAA volleyball semis

Pitt (30-4) Jumped 10 a 5-1 lead and, after the Cornhuskers rallied to tie it a 7-all, the Panthers scored the first four points in an 8-1 run — including three kills by Chinaza Ndee.

Kubik had a kill and Stivrins added a block and a kill before the pair combined for a block to cap five straight Nebraska points to make it 16-9 and pull away in the second set for good.

A service ace by Rachel Fairbanks gave the Panthers an one-point lead in the third but Ally Batenhorst answered with a kill for the Cornhuskers, who then scored on five serves by Stivrins, including an ace, to make it 23-18.

After reaching the Elite Eight for the first time last season, the Panthers played in the program's first semifinals.

Nebraska, which advanced to its 10th title game, is 13-0 all-time against Pitt — 4-0 in the NCAA tournament.

Caption Nebraska's Lindsay Krause, center, spikes the ball between Pittsburgh's Leketor Member-Meneh, left, and Serena Gray during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Pittsburgh's Kayla Lund, left, spikes the ball in front of Nebraska Ally Batenhorst during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Nebraska fans cheer during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Pittsburgh Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Pittsburgh fans cheer during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez, center, celebrates an NCAA women's college volleyball tournament victory over Pittsburgh Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Pittsburgh's Serena Gray, left, spikes the ball past Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Pittsburgh's Chinaza Ndee, left, and Chiamaka Nwokolo block a shot by Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon