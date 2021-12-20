NC State goes up against Wright State

Wright State (3-7) vs. North Carolina State (7-4)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State goes up against Wright State in a non-conference matchup. Wright State beat Tennessee Tech by nine at home on Saturday. North Carolina State lost 83-74 to Richmond on Friday.
BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Dereon Seabron is putting up a double-double with 19.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Wolfpack. Jericole Hellems is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 14.5 points and four rebounds per game. The Raiders are led by Grant Basile, who is averaging 17.5 points and 9.2 rebounds.GIFTED GRANT: Basile has connected on 15 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.
SLIPPING AT 74: Wright State is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.
WINNING WHEN: North Carolina State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Wolfpack are 2-4 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.
DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wolfpack have averaged 24.8 free throws per game.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
