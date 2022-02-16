Hamburger icon
NBA to honor 75th anniversary team during All-Star halftime

FILE - Former Los Angeles Lakers player Magic Johnson, left, Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan and former Boston Celtic Larry Bird pose for pictures during a photo session with the Legends of the NBA Saturday, Feb. 8, 1997, in Cleveland. Some of the NBAs most iconic players will be in attendance when the league celebrates its 75th Anniversary Team during a special halftime ceremony at Sunday's All-Star Game. The official list of players has not yet been announced. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Credit: MARK DUNCAN

FILE - Former Los Angeles Lakers player Magic Johnson, left, Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan and former Boston Celtic Larry Bird pose for pictures during a photo session with the Legends of the NBA Saturday, Feb. 8, 1997, in Cleveland. Some of the NBAs most iconic players will be in attendance when the league celebrates its 75th Anniversary Team during a special halftime ceremony at Sunday's All-Star Game. The official list of players has not yet been announced. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Some of the players who gave the NBA its global bounce will be in attendance when the league celebrates its 75th anniversary team during a special halftime ceremony at Sunday's All-Star Game.

Members of the diamond anniversary team will be inside Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the ceremony as the league honors its best players and the cornerstone moments since the NBA was founded.

The official list of players has not yet been announced. There are 61 living members among the players selected to the 75th team.

In 1997, the league hosted the 50th Anniversary Team during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland and 47 members were on hand.

R&B performer Usher, director Spike Lee and actors Tiffany Haddish and Anthony Anderson will narrate the ceremony, which will conclude with Grammy Award-winning group Earth, Wind & Fire performing their hit “Shining Star.”

Before the game, Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly and producer DJ D-Nice will introduce the 2022 NBA All-Stars. Four-time Grammy winner Macy Gray, another Ohio native, will sing the national anthem and Toronto native Ryland James will perform “O Canada.”

The All-Star Saturday Night activities will include performances by Mary J. Blige, who was part of last week's Super Bowl halftime show, along with Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos, Lil Baby and DJ Khaled.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - NBA Legends Dave Bing, left, Oscar Robertson, center, and Lenny Wilkens chat during halftime ceremonies of the NBA All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 9, 1997, in Cleveland. Some of the NBAs most iconic players will be in attendance when the league celebrates its 75th Anniversary Team during a special halftime ceremony at Sunday's All-Star Game. The official list of players has not yet been announced. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

FILE - NBA Legends Dave Bing, left, Oscar Robertson, center, and Lenny Wilkens chat during halftime ceremonies of the NBA All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 9, 1997, in Cleveland. Some of the NBAs most iconic players will be in attendance when the league celebrates its 75th Anniversary Team during a special halftime ceremony at Sunday's All-Star Game. The official list of players has not yet been announced. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

