NBA official Tre Maddox suffers leg injury during Bulls-Cavaliers game

NBA official Tre Maddox suffered a leg injury during Friday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA official Tre Maddox suffered a leg injury at the end of the first quarter of Friday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Maddox was running off the court during a break in the action when he fell and appeared to roll his ankle. He was taken back to the officials locker room and couldn't put any weight on his leg.

The 58-year old Maddox is in his 15th season as an NBA official. He officiated the 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco.

It was down to a two-person crew the rest of the game with Ray Acosta and Phenizee Ransom. Chicago pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 136-125 victory.

“They kind of managed the game as well as they could, Ray and Phenizee. It wasn’t easy, but they did a nice job -- and I told them that," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.

