Naylor's homer in 8th gives Indians 6-5 victory over Angels

Cleveland sent nine batters to the plate in the first and scored five runs in the opening frame for the first time in nearly two years. Ramírez began the scoring with a two-run homer off Andrew Heaney. After Franmil Reyes drew a walk and Eddie Rosario doubled, Angels second baseman Phil Gosselin misplayed Harold Ramirez's grounder, easily scoring Reyes while Rosario dashed in from second to make it 4-0 with one out.

Ramirez later scored on Yu Chang's sacrifice fly to give the Indians a five-run advantage before the Angels came to bat.

Ohtani started the Los Angeles rally with a 440-foot solo shot to center field in the first inning. Ohtani has homered in three straight games for the third time in his career and has gone deep seven times in 13 games against the Indians.

Ohtani and Anthony Rendon opened the fourth with singles before Upton drove Plesac's slider just outside the strike zone into the seats in right-center to bring the Angels to 5-4.

Iglesias tied it at 5 when he led off the seventh with a homer to left-center.

FOR STARTERS

Considering he allowed five runs in the first, it might be a moral victory that Heaney was able to make it to the fourth. The left-hander went three-plus innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits.

UNSUNG HERO

Jaime Barria was one of the biggest reasons the Angels were able to rally. The right-hander worked four scoreless innings in relief and allowed only one hit with a walk and a strikeout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: OF Jordan Luplow will be out of the lineup for a couple of days due to a sprained left ankle, but it is unlikely he will have to go on the injured list. ... RHP Jean Carlos Mejía was called up from Triple-A Columbus due to a shortage in bullpen arms. SS Andrés Giménez, acquired when Francisco Lindor was traded to the Mets, was optioned to Columbus.

Angels: OF Juan Lagares was held out after injuring his toe while chasing a home run during Monday's game. He isn't expected to be placed on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Ohtani (1-0, 2.10 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday. The right-hander is the first pitcher in the modern era to record at least 40 strikeouts and allow 11 or fewer hits over his first five starts of a season. Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale (5-1, 3.40 ERA) faces the Angels for the first time.

