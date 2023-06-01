X

Naylor leads Guardians against the Twins after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins after Josh Naylor had four hits against the Orioles on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians (25-30, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-27, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -140, Guardians +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins after Josh Naylor had four hits against the Orioles on Wednesday.

Minnesota has a 29-27 record overall and a 16-12 record in home games. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .232.

Cleveland has a 13-15 record in road games and a 25-30 record overall. The Guardians have a 5-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .221 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI. Willi Castro is 14-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Guardians. Naylor is 11-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Emilio Pagan: day-to-day (hip), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

