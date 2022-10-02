springfield-news-sun logo
X

Naylor brothers batting back-to-back for Guardians

news
1 hour ago
Guardians manager Terry Francona went with a family look for Cleveland's batting order against Kansas City on Sunday

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians' lineup had a family look on Sunday.

Manager Terry Francona's batting order against Kansas City featured the Naylor brothers hitting back-to-back. Josh hit cleanup and played first base and Bo, who was called up from the minors Saturday, hit fifth as the designated hitter. Both players bat left-handed.

Bo Naylor is expected to be on Cleveland’s postseason roster as the third catcher. He made his major league debut in the sixth inning Saturday night, going 0 for 2 and throwing out a runner trying to steal second base.

Bo Naylor, 22, was selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 2018 draft. He began this season at Double-A Akron and was promoted to Triple-A Columbus in June. Bo Naylor is the only catcher in the minor leagues this season to have 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Cleveland acquired Josh Naylor, 25, from San Diego in 2020. He overcame a gruesome leg injury last season to play a major role in Cleveland’s surprising run to the AL Central title. He is batting .251 with 19 home runs and 73 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Phil Long

Credit: Phil Long

In Other News
1
Bridging Abilities: Students in program work in classroom and earn pay
2
Manufacturing day event will include networking, tour of Clark State...
3
Program gives college students out-of-classroom experiences...
4
‘Fiddler on the Roof’ revival to open Clark State PAC’s season Friday
5
Chrysalis Award posthumously going to nurse and advocate ‘Winkie’...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top