Nationals take on the Reds in first of 4-game series

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals start a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday

Cincinnati Reds (45-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (34-49, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.96 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -126, Nationals +107; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds to start a four-game series.

Washington is 34-49 overall and 13-27 at home. The Nationals are 21-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati is 22-18 in road games and 45-39 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 21 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 14 home runs while slugging .502. Matt McLain is 13-for-43 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .253 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 6-4, .259 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (finger), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

