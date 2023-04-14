X

Nationals take home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals aim to end their three-game home losing streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (7-6, second in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (4-9, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (0-0); Nationals: Trevor Williams (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -156, Nationals +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Cleveland Guardians looking to end their three-game home skid.

Washington is 1-5 at home and 4-9 overall. The Nationals have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.

Cleveland is 5-2 on the road and 7-6 overall. The Guardians are 5-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

