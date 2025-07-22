Nationals play the Reds leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (0-1, 6.19 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Nationals: Brad Lord (2-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -136, Nationals +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 40-60 overall and 20-30 in home games. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Cincinnati is 24-27 on the road and 52-49 overall. The Reds have a 44-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Nationals hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 21 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .275 for the Nationals. Brady House is 15 for 39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 18 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 12 for 40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Reds: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.