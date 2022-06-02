Nationals bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Reds

Cincinnati has a 17-32 record overall and a 9-12 record in home games. The Reds have a 9-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Washington has a 9-16 record on the road and an 18-34 record overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 8-for-28 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 11 doubles and nine home runs for the Nationals. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-42 with four doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Nationals: 4-6, .258 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Nationals: Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

