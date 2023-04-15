X

Nationals aim to break skid in matchup with the Guardians

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals will try to break their three-game skid when they take on the Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (8-6, second in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (4-10, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0); Nationals: Chad Kuhl (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -171, Nationals +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to end a three-game skid when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Washington has a 4-10 record overall and a 1-6 record at home. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Cleveland has a 6-2 record on the road and an 8-6 record overall. The Guardians are 4-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
We’re making changes to Saturday delivery
2
Casey DeSantis: How a woman from Troy met and married a future Florida...
3
4 Springfield fire division leaders among 19 seeking to be city’s next...
4
Clark County’s older adults to be celebrated at local luncheon
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top