Nashville visits Columbus after Forsberg's hat trick

The Nashville Predators visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Filip Forsberg recorded a hat trick in the Predators' 4-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
Nashville Predators (36-25-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (22-31-10, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Filip Forsberg recorded a hat trick in the Predators' 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Columbus is 22-31-10 overall and 12-16-4 in home games. The Blue Jackets are 11-13-4 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Nashville has gone 18-10-2 on the road and 36-25-3 overall. The Predators have a 17-9-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 19 goals and 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Alexander Nylander has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has 15 goals and 47 assists for the Predators. Forsberg has scored eight goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Predators: 9-0-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Predators: None listed.

