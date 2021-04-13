Nashville SC plays FC Cincinnati in season opener

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home during the 2020 season. Nashville SC averaged 0.5 goals on 1.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.