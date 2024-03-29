Nashville hosts the Columbus Crew in non-conference matchup

Columbus Crew (3-1-1) vs. Nashville SC (1-1-3)
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus +123, Nashville SC +206, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and the Columbus Crew square off in a non-conference matchup.
Nashville finished 13-11-10 overall and 9-5-4 at home a season ago. Nashville scored 39 goals and had a goal differential of +7 last season.
The Crew put together a 16-9-9 record overall in 2023 while finishing 6-9-5 in road matches. The Crew scored 67 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 46.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Randall Leal (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).
Crew: Alexandru Matan (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.