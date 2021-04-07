Naquin stars as Reds pound Pirates for 4th straight win

Naquin got the scoring started by launching Trevor Cahill's fourth pitch of the game an estimated 454 feet for his first career leadoff homer.

Naquin connected again in the second, making it 5-0 with a three-run shot. It was his third career multihomer game.

Naquin’s seven RBIs were the most by a Reds batter since Scooter Gennett had four homers and 10 RBIs on June 6, 2017, against the Cardinals.

Cahill (0-1), who signed a one-year deal late in spring training, was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in four innings in his Pirates debut.

Mike Moustakas had two hits and scored two runs, helping the Reds to a season-high 17 hits.

Phillip Evans homered for Pittsburgh in the seventh. The utilityman also pitched a perfect eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker is expected to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday. He has been sidelined by flu-like symptoms. He has not test positive for COVID-19.

UP NEXT

The Reds go for a three-game series sweep Wednesday. Right-hander Luis Castillo is looking to bounce back after allowing a career-high 10 runs in an 11-6 loss to the Cardinals on opening day. Right-hander Chad Kuhl starts for the Pirates. He earned a no-decision in a 5-3 season-opening win over the Cubs.

Cincinnati Reds' Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart, center, celebrates with staff and teammates after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston