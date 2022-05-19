springfield-news-sun logo
X

Naquin homers, Reds down Guardians 4-2 for 2-game sweep

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

news
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Tyler Naquin homered in the fifth inning and scored on Kyle Farmer’s go-ahead single in the eighth, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyler Naquin homered in the fifth inning and scored on Kyle Farmer's go-ahead single in the eighth, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday and the first series sweep of their Ohio neighbors since 2014.

The Reds won both games in the rain-extended interleague set, and are showing positive signs after starting the season 3-21. They're 8-5 since May 5.

Cincinnati snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring three runs in the eighth off Trevor Stephan (2-1), who gave up three straight singles to start the inning and threw wildly to first for an error after fielding a bunt.

Naquin triggered the Reds' rally and had another good game against the Guardians, who drafted him in 2012. In eight games against Cleveland, Naquin is batting .419 (13 for 31) with two doubles, five homers and six RBIs.

Farmer's single to left scored Naquin, the second run came in the eighth came home on Stephan's throw and TJ Friedl hit a sacrifice fly.

Luis Cessa (2-0) replaced effective Reds starter Tyler Mahle in the seventh and got the win. Tony Santillan worked 1 2/3 innings for his second save.

The Guardians got within 4-2 in the eighth, when José Ramírez hobbled back into the batter's box after fouling a pitch from rookie Alexis Díaz off his right shin, and hit an RBI single. But Santillan came on and got Owen Miller to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The game was played under partly cloudy skies after Wednesday night's was postponed by rain.

Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill pitched seven strong innings, but remained winless despite another solid outing by the right-hander. He allowed just one run and five hits, walked none and struck out five.

Quantrill has quietly been one of the AL's best pitchers since last June, when he moved into Cleveland's rotation. Over his previous 26 games, the right-hander had a 3.05 ERA, the league's fifth lowest.

Naquin, who spent 2016 to 2020 with Cleveland, tied it 1-1 in the fifth with his fourth homer. He jumped on Quantrill's first pitch, driving it over the wall in left-center for his second homer in the series.

TITO BACK

Guardians manager Terry Francona was back running the team after testing positive for COVID-19 and missing four games. Cleveland’s base coaches, Sandy Alomar and Mike Sarbaugh, are still sidelined.

VOTTO UPDATE

First baseman Joey Votto will finally rejoin the Reds for this weekend's series in Toronto after missing 16 games following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. He's been out since May 3.

A Toronto native, Votto said he dealt with symptoms for more than a week after getting the virus.

Before going out, Votto was batting just .122 with one extra-base hit in 22 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (shoulder strain) will make his third rehab start Friday for Triple-A Louisville. He's slotted to throw 80-85 pitches, and barring a setback, will join Cincinnati's rotation soon after.

Guardians: 1B Josh Naylor is expected to return Friday after testing positive with COVID.

UP NEXT

Reds: Stay on the road against the Blue Jays with RHP Luis Castillo (0-1, 5.59 ERA) starting Friday against Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 9.00).

Guardians: Continue their homestand against Detroit. RHP Aaron Civale (1-3, 9.85) carries a 6-0 career record against the Tigers into the series opener against LHP Tanik Skubal (3-2, 2.50).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) celebrates with Colin Moran (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) celebrates with Colin Moran (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) celebrates with Colin Moran (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario tags out Cincinnati Reds' Colin Moran (16) for the second out of a double play on a ball hit by Kyle Farmer during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario tags out Cincinnati Reds' Colin Moran (16) for the second out of a double play on a ball hit by Kyle Farmer during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario tags out Cincinnati Reds' Colin Moran (16) for the second out of a double play on a ball hit by Kyle Farmer during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez forces out Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham at second base and throws out Mike Moustakas at first base to complete the double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez forces out Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham at second base and throws out Mike Moustakas at first base to complete the double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez forces out Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham at second base and throws out Mike Moustakas at first base to complete the double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Richie Palacios cannot make a catch on a single by Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Guardians' Richie Palacios cannot make a catch on a single by Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Richie Palacios cannot make a catch on a single by Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl makes a running catch for an out hit by Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl makes a running catch for an out hit by Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl makes a running catch for an out hit by Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

In Other News
1
One student killed, other transported by CareFlight in crash north of...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Person suspected of threats that prompted P&G office closures is in...
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Cedarville University grad who interned at hometown newspaper now owns...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top