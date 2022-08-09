Naming rights deal takes Paul Brown name off Cincy stadium

Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, and Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, are now the two remaining NFL stadiums that don't carry the name of a paid sponsor.

The Bengals' stadium beside the Ohio River has been known as Paul Brown Stadium since it replaced Riverfront Stadium as the Bengals' home in 2000.

Paul Brown was a legendary figure in Ohio and beyond. He coached at Massillon High School in northeastern Ohio and Ohio State briefly before World War II, then led the Cleveland Browns from 1946 to 1963.

Brown became part of the ownership group as a well as the general manager and coach of the expansion Bengals, initially an AFL team that began play in 1968. Brown retired in 1975 after 45 years of coaching but stayed on as team president until his death in 1991.

