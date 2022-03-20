Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Nagbe scores equalizer for Crew in 1-1 draw with Red Bulls

news
55 minutes ago
Darlington Nagbe scored the game-tying goal for the Columbus Crew in a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Darlington Nagbe scored the tying goal for the Columbus Crew in a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

Nagbe’s game-tying goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the Crew (2-0-2).

The Red Bulls and the Crew each had nine shots. The Red Bulls had two shots on goal and the Crew had four.

Carlos Miguel saved three of the four shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Eloy Room had two saves for the Crew.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the New England Revolution and the Crew host Nashville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Wittenberg names new executive director of career engagement...
2
Stafford: Slave refugee camps were way stations on the road to freedom
3
Your input needed: Survey aims to identify health priorities in Clark...
4
Summer Arts Festival to return bigger than ever: New schedule released
5
Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top