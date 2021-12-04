N. Illinois wins MAC championship 41-23 over Kent St.

Kent State’s Collin Schlee ran four yards for a touchdown and also threw a 7-yard TD pass to Luke Floriea as time expired to close out the scoring.

Northern Illinois held Crum to 27 yards passing in the first half while building a 17-0 lead.

After John Richardson kicked a 27-yard field goal to close the first drive, Clint Ratkovich capped a 10-play, 78-yard march with a 2-yard TD run to push the Huskies ahead 10-0 with 2:09 left in the first quarter.

Following a leaping interception by Northern Illinois linebacker Dillon Thomas on Kent State’s next drive, Lombardi drove the Huskies 81 yards and extended their advantage to 17-0 when he bulled over the goal line from the 1 with 8:33 remaining.

UP NEXT

The Golden Flashes and Huskies will need to wait until Sunday to find out their bowl destinations. The MAC has eight teams bowl eligible but the conference champion does not automatically qualify for a specific bowl.

IN MEMORY

Prior to the start of the game, a moment of silence was observed in memory of the killing of four students earlier this week at Oxford High School, located about 30 miles north of Detroit. Black ribbons were tied to each goal post in support of the school and community, and students from Oxford High School were hosted at the game and recognized during the first half.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

After going 0-6 in 2020, Northern Illinois completed a worst-to-first season with a roster comprised of 75 players who finished high school in 2020 or 2021. According to a Northern Illinois sports information spokesperson, the Huskies had the second-youngest roster among 130 FBS team this year. Only Navy’s roster was younger with 99 players from classes in the same years.

__

