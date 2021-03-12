N Carolina pair accused of sending material harmful to minor

Gavin Head, 53, of Thomasville, and his wife, Taylor Rene-Nicole Head, 22, each face one count of the dissemination charge, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets. Gavin Head also was charged with a probation violation, the sheriff’s office said.

Gavin Head is currently listed on the N.C. Sex Offender Registry after being convicted in 2020 of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.