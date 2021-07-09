Mysterious bird illness continues to kill wild birds in Ohio

Researchers have not identified any definitive illness yet. Last month, Ohio residents were asked to take down bird feeders and bird baths to stop the spread of the illness.

Poultry farmers have been recommended to limit visitors and ensure workers wash their hands before and after touching live chickens. They also must use disposable boot covers or regularly disinfect their boots.

The state agriculture agency suggests that farmers should closely watch for dead or dying wild birds on their property. It is suggested that chickens be kept in a fenced pen.

"It is critical that flock owners look for signs of illness and report any unusual illnesses in your birds,” Summers said.