Myles Garrett voted the NFL's No. 1 edge rusher by the AP

Garrett received five first-place votes, two seconds and one third. Trey Hendrickson got two first-place votes and Micah Parsons received the other. T.J. Watt finished second overall, one point ahead of Parsons. Hendrickson came in fourth and Nick Bosa finished fifth.

Nik Bonitto, Aidan Hutchinson, Kyle Van Noy and Maxx Crosby also received votes.

1. MYLES GARRETT, Cleveland Browns

Garrett has been a dominant presence for Cleveland’s defense over his first eight seasons. He became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 100 sacks last season when he finished with 14.

Garrett finished third in voting for Defensive Player of the Year, earned his fourth All-Pro spot and sixth Pro Bowl trip.

The Browns made him the highest-paid edge rusher in NFL history, giving him a $160 million, four-year deal.

2. T.J. WATT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was named to his seventh Pro Bowl after registering 11 1/2 sacks, a league-leading six forced fumbles, 27 quarterback hits and 19 tackles for loss.

He was a second-team All-Pro after making first team four times.

Watt received four second-place votes, three thirds and one fifth.

3. MICAH PARSONS, Dallas Cowboys

Despite missing four games, Parsons had 12 sacks in 13 games and earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl trip.

The two-time All-Pro has been one of the most dynamic pass rushers in the NFL since the Cowboys selected him 12th overall in 2021. Parsons has at least 12 sacks in each season.

He’s due to get a new contract that will likely surpass Garrett’s.

Parsons received two second-place votes, one third and three fourths to go with the one first.

4. TREY HENDRICKSON, Cincinnati Bengals

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks last season after registering 17 1/2 in 2023.

He was a first-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight year. Hendrickson has sought a new contract from the Bengals throughout the offseason.

He got one third-place vote, two fourths and one fifth to go with two firsts.

5. NICK BOSA, San Francisco 49ers

Bosa had nine sacks in 14 games last season, earning his fifth Pro Bowl appearance.

The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 53 1/2 sacks over the past four seasons. He received one third-place vote, one fourth and two fifths.

