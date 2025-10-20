Myles Garrett and Browns savor dominant win over Dolphins, but know more work is needed

“We got a win in a fashion which we can appreciate, but that’s not enough, and we gotta continue to do that,” Garrett said. “(It can) be a spark as much as we want it to. You know, hopefully we’ve gotten so tired of the losses and tired of the pain that comes with them that we’re ready to inflict it on somebody else."

Cleveland improved to 2-5 by stopping a three-game slide. And the victory over Miami had plenty of positive signs.

The offense scored more than 17 points for the first time in 12 games. The defense didn't allow a touchdown, and special teams came up with a key turnover during the second quarter, when Cleveland put up 17 points to go up 20-3 at halftime.

While Dillon Gabriel remains a work in progress, he hasn't thrown an interception in his three starts. Gabriel and rookie running back Quinshon Judkins benefitted from the Browns going with jumbo sets (six or more offensive linemen) on 22 of 52 offensive plays. The 40.9% usage rate was the highest in the league this season.

Judkins had 69 yards on 15 carries and scored all three of his touchdowns when Cleveland used the jumbo package.

The Browns make a tough trip to New England this weekend, but it looks as if they have a more favorable stretch in their schedule coming up after their Nov. 2 bye.

They visit the winless New York Jets on Nov. 9. Then they host 1-5 Baltimore after beating the Ravens at home in three of the last four years. They go to Las Vegas (2-5) on Nov. 23.

“The football team is a mirror of our leaders, one way or another, from players to coaches, and that kind of grit and that kind of resilience that come from us. But it’s got to continue to go around the entire chain — we’re only as strong as the weakest link," Garrett said. "And we got to make everyone feel like we can bounce back from this, and we can. We can still achieve the things we want to. We dug ourselves a little hole, but we can get ourselves out of it, but we got to do it together.”

What’s working

Cleveland's secondary came up with four takeaways. Cornerback Tyson Campbell got his first career pick six on a 24-yard interception return. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins also had a pick and recovered a fumble on a kick return. Jenkins' takeaways were set up by safety Grant Delpit's quarterback hit and forced fumble on the kick return. Ronnie Hickman also had an interception. All three picks were with the Browns in zone coverage, the most by a defense in zone since Buffalo two years ago.

What needs help

Converting third downs on offense. The Browns are 13 of 43 with Gabriel as the starting quarterback. The 30.2% conversation rate is sixth-worst in the league over a team's last three games.

Stock up

Right tackle KT Leveston did not allow a pass pressure and was also solid in run blocking in his 28 snaps. He had one of the key blocks on Judkins' 46-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put the Browns ahead 10-3.

Stock down

Running back Dylan Sampson has only 62 total scrimmage yards (40 receiving) in his last six games. The rookie had 93 scrimmage yards, including 64 receiving, in the opener against Cincinnati.

Injuries

Defensive end Adin Huntington is in the concussion protocol after being injured during the first half. Tight end David Njoku was inactive due to a knee injury, but coach Kevin Stefanski said he “is really day to day.”

Key numbers

5: Rushing touchdowns by Judkins, tied with the Giants' Cam Skattebo for the lead among rookies.

107 1/2: Career sacks by Garrett, who is one-half sack away from tying Reggie White for most sacks by a player under the age of 30. Garrett turns 30 on Dec. 29.

15-4: Cleveland's record when it scores at least 30 points since Stefanski became head coach in 2020.

What’s next

Cleveland looks to snap an 11-game overall road losing streak at New England. The Browns haven't won in five trips to the Patriots' current home since it opened in 2002 and have a seven-game skid in trips to Foxborough, Massachusetts.

