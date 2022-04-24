springfield-news-sun logo
X

Musovski scores decisive goal as LAFC defeats Cincinnati 2-1

news
5 hours ago
Danny Musovski’s game-winning goal led Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Danny Musovski scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Los Angeles FC over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Musovski’s game-winner came in the 79th minute to put LAFC (6-1-1) up 2-1. Carlos Vela assisted the goal.

LAFC also got one goal from Kellyn Acosta.

Luciano Acosta scored the only goal for Cincinnati (2-5-1).

LAFC outshot Cincinnati 15-14, with six shots on goal to seven for Cincinnati.

Maxime Crepeau saved six of the seven shots he faced for LAFC. Roman Celentano saved four of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.

LAFC next plays on Sunday against Minnesota United at home, and Cincinnati will visit Toronto on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Mercy Health to host speaker series about achieving a healthy weight
2
Springfield named 2022 ‘Tree City’
3
Violent incident at Kings Island Camp Cedar sends several to hospital
4
Move to ESOP keeps jobs and companies in Springfield
5
Democrat running in primary unopposed for Common Pleas judge seat
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top