Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split

Riley led off the sixth with his 13th homer of the season, his first since June 13.

The struggles continued at Great American Ball Park for right-hander Tyler Mahle (7-3), who came in with a 6.93 ERA in five starts at home and a 2.01 ERA on the road. He gave up four runs on six hits in six innings, walking one and striking out seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker was held out of the lineup as a precaution after leaving Saturday’s game with a right hip contusion. He walked as a pinch-hitter in the seventh then took over in left field. ... Sonny Gray tossed three scoreless innings in his rehab start at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday and could rejoin the rotation this week. “He responded well," manager David Bell said. “Physically, everything went well, so he's on track.”

UP NEXT

The Reds continue their 11-game homestand with a makeup game against the Phillies on Monday. The teams' June 2 game was postponed due to rain. The Braves begin a six-game homestand against the Mets on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts while running the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia reacts after being hit by a pitch from Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. slides to make a catch for an out on a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Atlanta Braves' Abraham Almonte, left, is forced out at second base as Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India, right, fields the ball and throws to first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster