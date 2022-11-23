MSG college hoops slate features 9 ranked teams and NCAAs

John Calipari and Kentucky square off against No. 19 UCLA in the opener of a Saturday afternoon twinbill Dec. 17. North Carolina plays Ohio State in the nightcap.

St. John’s, off to a 6-0 start, plays four Big East home games at MSG, hosting Villanova on Jan. 20, Georgetown on Jan. 29, Providence on Feb. 11 and No. 20 UConn on Feb. 25.

And the Big East Championship from March 8-11 will be held at The Garden for the 41st consecutive year, the nation’s longest running conference tournament at one venue.

One familiar event that's gone is the 86th annual National Invitation Tournament, which this year moved its semifinals and championship game in late March to Las Vegas from their traditional home at Madison Square Garden going back to 1938. ___

