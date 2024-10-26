Mozee runs for 120 yards, Miami of Ohio defense dominates in 46-7 rout of Central Michigan

Central Michigan led 7-3 in the second quarter before Mozee broke free for a 72-yard run that set up Reggie Virgil's 9-yard TD catch from backup QB Henry Hesson for the go-ahead score.

The Redhawks led 16-7 at halftime, then Dzioban kicked his fourth field goal — the 51-yarder — early in the third quarter. Brett Gabbert followed that up with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Javon Tracy and a 26-7 lead heading to the fourth.

Miami kept the momentum going, with Dzioban's final field goal, from 41 yards, short touchdown runs by Kevin Davis and Jordan Brunson, and McLaughlin's field goal.

Gabbert was 10-for-12 passing for 165 yards and Hesson was 5 for 12 for 76 yards. They each had one touchdown pass. Tracy had 118 yards on five receptions.

Behind Mozee, Brunson had 79 yards rushing and Davis had 70. The Redhawks (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) ran it 39 times for 277 yards.

Central Michigan (3-5, 1-3) had 106 yards rushing, 62 yards passing and 12 first downs.

The Chippewas had one snap in Miami territory in the second half and they lost 10 yards on a holding call.

