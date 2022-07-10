Moustakas reaches 200 homers, Reds finish sweep of Rays

Tyler Naquin added a two-run double for the Reds.

The Reds rocked Baz for eight hits and seven runs in 2 1/3 innings. The right-hander had allowed a combined three runs in 22 1/3 innings over his previous four starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: SS Wander Franco (right wrist discomfort) and CF Kevin Kiermaier (left hip inflammation) were placed on the 10-day injured list. … LHP Jeffrey Springs (right lower leg tightness) went on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday.

Reds: Sunday’s game was the seventh straight missed by 1B Joey Votto (lower back tightness).

UP NEXT

Rays: The starting pitcher remained to be determined for Monday’s series-opener at home against the Red Sox.

Reds: Rookie RHP Graham Ashcraft, Tuesday’s starter at Yankee Stadium, lasted 2-13 innings in his last start on Wednesday against the Mets, the shortest outing of his nine outings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Shane Baz walks to the dugout after being pulled from the game during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Shane Baz walks to the dugout after being pulled from the game during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls lies on the ground after being thrown out at first base after hitting a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls lies on the ground after being thrown out at first base after hitting a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. The Reds won 10-5. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. The Reds won 10-5. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Nick Lodolo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Nick Lodolo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Matt Reynolds fields the ball hit for a single by Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Matt Reynolds fields the ball hit for a single by Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster