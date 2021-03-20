Mother charged with murder after toddler ingests fentanyl

Lauren Ashley Baker told police she “took a shot” of fentanyl Thursday prior to taking a nap with her son. A police report said the boy got into her purse and found the fentanyl. When she woke up, the contents of her purse were scattered around and the toddler was on the floor not breathing, according to the report.

"It's tragic and senseless that a 2-year-old boy is dead because his mother couldn't keep the fentanyl out of his reach," Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders told the Cincinnati Enquirer.