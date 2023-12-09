Moss scores 21 as Toledo downs Northern Iowa 84-80

Toledo took the lead with three minutes to go then needed two free throws by Cochran with two seconds left to seal the win.

The Panthers (3-7) were led in scoring by Bowen Born, who finished with 31 points and two steals. Northern Iowa also got 12 points from Trey Campbell. In addition, Jacob Hutson finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.