Moss puts up 15, Toledo knocks off Detroit Mercy 94-60

Led by Ra'Heim Moss' 15 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans 94-60
2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ra'Heim Moss' 15 points helped Toledo defeat Detroit Mercy 94-60 in a season opener on Monday night.

Moss also added eight rebounds and five assists for the Rockets. Javan Simmons was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Dante Maddox Jr. had 12 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Titans were led by Donovann Toatley, who posted 20 points, six assists and three steals. Jayden Stone added 15 points and six rebounds for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Oton Jankovic had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

