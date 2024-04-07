Morris scores late goal playing a man down, Crew rallies for 1-1 tie with DC United

Juan Hernández, known simply as Cucho, was shown a red card (violent action) in the 75th and Columbus played a man down the rest of the way.

The Crew (3-1-3) is winless in three consecutive games following a four-game unbeaten streak — including three wins — to open the season.

Christian Benteke scored his fifth goal of the season give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute.

D.C. United (2-1-4) is unbeaten since a 3-1 home loss to Luis Suárez, who scored two late goals, and Inter Miami on March 16.

