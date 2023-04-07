Morris and the Columbus Crew visit D.C. United

The Crew are 2-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 26 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game. The Crew are also first in MLS play with 15 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Crew won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has scored three goals for United. Steve Birnbaum has one goal.

Morris has scored three goals with one assist for the Crew. Lucas Zelarrayan has three goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Crew: Averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Matai Akinmboni (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Pedro Santos (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Cucho Hernandez (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.