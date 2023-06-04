Morikawa withdraws from final round of Memorial with back spasms

Morikawa had shot 68 in the third round and was two shots out of the lead. He said he was doing pre-round exercises when a muscle in his lower back gave out.

“We were doing some like reflex stuff, trying to reach down and try to pick something up like quick and low. Went after it weird,” he said. “Literally have never had this in my life. I’ve hurt my back briefly before, but like nothing has been this bad, especially never warming up.”