Morgan State takes on Toledo on 6-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a win against Toledo.

The Rockets have gone 1-1 at home. Toledo is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lady Bears are 0-3 in road games. Morgan State has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

Toledo averages 63.2 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 77.8 Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Toledo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Fedd-Robinson is shooting 48.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Rockets. Patricia Anumgba is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Ja'la Bannerman is shooting 32.1% and averaging 9.9 points for the Lady Bears. Mihjae Hayes is averaging 8.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.