Morgan State beats Division--II member Central State (Ohio) 27-0 for first victory of the season

Morgan State took a 6-0 lead in the opening four minutes after Muasau connected with Tyler Wilkins on a 30-yard score to cap a four-play, 76-yard drive.

Joshua Narh made it 13-0 on a 32-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Collins, the MEAC preseason offensive player of the year, scored on a 7-yard run with 3:47 left before halftime for a 20-0 lead. Randall Nauden added a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Tison Hill was 12 of 17 for 83 yards with an interception for Central State.

Morgan has games against Miles College, Georgetown and Virginia-Lynchburg before opening MEAC play against Howard on Oct. 25.

