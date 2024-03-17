Morgan Morrison, NYU women beat Smith 51-41 to win program's 2nd NCAA D-III title

Morgan Morrison scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Belle Pellecchia added 12 points and NYU beat Smith 51-41 to win the program’s second NCAA Division III national championship and first since 1997
news
44 minutes ago
X

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Morrison scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Belle Pellecchia added 12 points and NYU beat Smith 51-41 Saturday night to win the program's second NCAA Division III national championship and first since 1997.

Megan Bauman scored six — including 4 of 4 from the free-throw line the final seconds — of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and Natalie Bruns added nine points, nine rebounds and five blocks for NYU (31-0). The Violets are undefeated since they lost to Transylvania, the eventual national champions, in the Elite 8 last season and went into the title game with an average margin of victory of plus-26.7.

Smith (30-4) had its 16-game win streak snapped.

Pellecchia scored six points as NYU jumped to an 8-0 lead about 4 minutes into the game and the Pioneers never led. Smith twice cut its deficit to two points — at 17-15 early in the second quarter and 23-21 going into halftime — but got no closer.

Sofia Rosa scored 19 points on 9-of-18 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds before she fouled out with about 2 minutes to play for Smith. Jessie Ruffner added 10 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Ruffner and Ally Yamada, who made 3 of 11 from the field and finished with eight points, went into the game averaging a combined 29 points on 51% shooting this season.

The Pioneers lost to Transylvania in the Final Four last season, ending the program's deepest run in the NCAA Tournament, and then lost three starters to graduation: Kateyln Pickunka, Dashelle Gleissner, and Morrison, the 2023 Division III Player of the Year, who transferred to NYU as a graduated student in the offseason.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

In Other News
1
Springfield leaders tout benefits of new eastside fire station
2
Wittenberg signs deal with Notre Dame College for students to continue...
3
‘Lakeview’s gone.’ Indian Lake community devastated by EF-3 tornado...
4
Logan County groups, schools work to help community with aid
5
Indian Lake tornado survivor: ‘All hell broke loose’
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top