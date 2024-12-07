Morgan and Northern Kentucky host Youngstown State

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces Youngstown State after Kamora Morgan scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky's 67-54 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse have gone 1-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is fifth in the Horizon with 12.2 assists per game led by Jaci Jones averaging 3.4.

The Penguins are 1-0 in Horizon play. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Abby Liber averaging 6.9.

Northern Kentucky averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 58.2 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 73.1 Northern Kentucky allows.

The Norse and Penguins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Idowu is shooting 53.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Norse.

Jewel Watkins is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Penguins.

