Morgan and Hassett lead Kentucky to 71-56 win vs. James Madison in women's NCAA Tournament 1st round

Strack, a 6-foot-5 center who averages a double-double this season, had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jordan Obi added 12 points.

Ashanti Barnes scored 16 and Peyton McDaniel added 15 points for the 12th-seeded Dukes (26-9). The Sun Belt Conference Tournament champs saw their 12-game winning streak snapped.

James Madison used a sagging zone defense in the paint or a double-team on Strack in an attempt to slow down the Wildcats, but that left Strack’s teammates open for easy shots.

The taller Wildcats worked the ball inside for easy baskets and made things tough on the defensive end of the court. Kentucky blocked eight shots and limited James Madison to 29% shooting in the first half and 34% for the game.

Seven different Kentucky players scored in the first quarter, led by Hassett’s eight points in the first three minutes. Kentucky used a 19-2 run to lead 32-10 after the first quarter before cooling off. Kentucky finished the half missing 12 of its final 13 shots but still led 43-18 at halftime.

James Madison chipped away at what once was a 29-point deficit but got no closer than the final margin.

Up next

Kentucky will look to advance to the Sweet 16 on Monday for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats have lost the last four times they played in the second round.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness